Criminal – Officer's 20-year sentence for shooting unarmed man stands (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 22, 2019

In reviewing a former police officer’s appeal of his sentence for willfully shooting an unarmed man, the appellate panel found the district court did not err in concluding that second-degree murder was the appropriate cross-reference, as each of defendant’s four accounts of the encounter were found to be contradictory and self-serving; nor did the court ...

