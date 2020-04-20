Quantcast
Introducing South Carolina’s newest lawyers (access required)

By: David Donovan April 20, 2020

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly would like to congratulate each of the bar applicants who passed the February 2020 South Carolina bar exam. The following names were provided by the South Carolina Supreme Court to recognize those who passed this year’s exam. Blake Garrett Abbott Phillip Noble Abshire II Ella Yvette Alston John William Aylor William Hunter Baughman Mark Matthew Billion Sr. Jonathan ...

