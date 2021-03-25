Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Mastering the adversarial opposing counsel (access required)

Mastering the adversarial opposing counsel (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 25, 2021

By Shawn Healy In the idyllic view of a trial, one often pictures scenes from classic movies that portray two lawyers in a professional sparring match, each party making an articulate, compelling argument for his side. They both use their intellect, their persuasion and their best sales pitch to convince the judge and/or jury of the merits ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo