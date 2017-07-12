Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / ‘The Pence Policy’ : Male-female interaction rule may have pitfalls for employers (access required)

‘The Pence Policy’ : Male-female interaction rule may have pitfalls for employers (access required)

By: David Donovan July 12, 2017

When The Washington Post published a profile of Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, in March, there was a brief anecdote near the story’s end that sent the internet into overdrive — a revelation that 15 years ago, the now-Veep told another interviewer that he never eats alone with a woman other than ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo