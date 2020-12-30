Quantcast
Consumer Protection – Level of deference afforded to FCC rule to be determined (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff December 30, 2020

Where the parties in a dispute over whether a fax was an unsolicited advertisement never briefed what level of deference should be afforded a 2006 FCC rule interpreting what constitutes an “advertisement” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the case was remanded for the district court to make that determination in the first instance. Background Around seven ...

