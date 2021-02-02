Quantcast
Intellectual Property – Apple prevails in dispute over use of ‘ipad’ (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 2, 2021

Although a website operator began using “ipad” three years before Apple released its iPad in 2010, because Apple acquired use of the mark from another company that predated the website operator’s use, the mark obtained secondary meaning and Apple qualified as an “intervening junior user,” the website operator was permanently enjoined from any commercial use ...

