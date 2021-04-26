Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Intellectual Property / Intellectual Property – No jurisdiction over France.com trademark suit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 26, 2021

Where French trial and appellate courts previously declared the French Republic, and not a California company, is the rightful owner of the domain name France.com, the French Republic was immune from France.com’s trademark and cybersquatting suit. Background In 1994, a California corporation, France.com Inc. purchased and registered the domain name France.com and trademarks for “France.com.” Twenty years ...

