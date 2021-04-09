Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Intellectual Property / Intellectual Property – Trademark Board appeal process clarified (access required)

Intellectual Property – Trademark Board appeal process clarified (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 9, 2021

Where a party can appeal an initial decision of the Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to either the Federal Circuit or district court, and the Federal Circuit remands to the Trademark Board which issues a second decision, there is legislative history, circuit precedent and policy that supports allowing that second decision ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo